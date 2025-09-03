Hopkins (knee) isn't on the Week 1 injury report.

Hopkins missed a bit of practice time here and there but was mostly available for training camp. He'll likely just be the No. 3 receiver for Sunday's game at Buffalo, although the role could entail far more snaps than is typical for Baltimore's offense, depending on the health of TE Isaiah Likely (ankle) and FB Patrick Ricard (calf). Likely isn't expected to play, while Ricard's availability is unknown.