Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: Held catchless in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hopkins was held without a catch on one target Sunday against the Steelers.
Hopkins played just 13 snaps, his lowest total since Week 10. The Ravens leaned on two-wide sets featuring Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman while also deploying multiple tight ends along with fullback Patrick Ricard. This ultimately squeezed Hopkins out of the offense for the most part Sunday. Hopkins has not drawn more than four targets in any game this season and has not scored a touchdown since Week 2. Baltimore plays at Cincinnati in Week 15.
More News
-
Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: Logs two catches Thanksgiving Day•
-
Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: Held to two catches Sunday•
-
Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: Another quiet day against Browns•
-
Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: Minimal production in win•
-
Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: No catches Thursday•
-
Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: Makes one catch Sunday•