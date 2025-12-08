Hopkins was held without a catch on one target Sunday against the Steelers.

Hopkins played just 13 snaps, his lowest total since Week 10. The Ravens leaned on two-wide sets featuring Zay Flowers and Rashod Bateman while also deploying multiple tight ends along with fullback Patrick Ricard. This ultimately squeezed Hopkins out of the offense for the most part Sunday. Hopkins has not drawn more than four targets in any game this season and has not scored a touchdown since Week 2. Baltimore plays at Cincinnati in Week 15.