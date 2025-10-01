Hopkins failed to secure his lone target in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Chiefs.

Hopkins was a complete non-factor Sunday, failing to record a single catch while playing just 18 of the Ravens' 54 offensive snaps. The veteran wideout's one target was his lowest mark of the season after seeing two targets in each of the first three games. Hopkins is not seeing enough consistent usage to be relied upon for fantasy purposes. The 33-year-old should not be trusted in lineups heading into a Week 5 matchup against the Texans.