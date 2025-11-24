Hopkins had two catches for 13 yards on three targets Sunday against the Jets.

The veteran had another healthy snap share Sunday with Rashod Bateman (ankle) sidelined. It didn't translate into a ton of opportunities, though, as Lamar Jackson only went to him three times. The two narrowly missed on a touchdown in the second half when Hopkins broke free of a defender, but the ball was slightly overthrown. Hopkins has played at least 50 percent of the snaps in the last two games, but his target count is not seeing the same relative bump. The Ravens' passing game as a whole is struggling of late as Jackson has been held under 200 passing yards in three straight games. Baltimore hosts Cincinnati on Thanksgiving night this week.