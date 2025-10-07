Hopkins caught both of his targets for 46 yards Sunday against the Texans.

Despite the Ravens' offensive struggles Sunday, Hopkins still capitalized on his opportunities. He caught both of his targets for 29- and 17-yard gains. This season, Hopkins has been one of the most efficient receivers in football. He has caught seven of nine targets for 158 yards and two touchdowns. The issue is that Hopkins is playing a small fraction of the snaps. His 11 snaps Sunday were more of the same, as he hasn't topped 20 snaps in a game this season. With Tylan Wallace and Rashad Bateman struggling, there's a case to get Hopkins more involved in the offense. However, the offensive outlook in Baltimore is murky for as long as Lamar Jackson is sidelined.