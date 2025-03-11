Hopkins is in line to sign a one-year contract with the Ravens, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Hopkins spent the 2024 campaign between the Titans and the eventual AFC champion Chiefs, combining for a 56-610-5 line on 80 targets in 16 regular-season games. Overall, it marked his fewest catches and receiving yards since 2021, when he was limited to 10 appearances with the Cardinals. Hopkins will turn 33 in June, and with Zay Flowers (knee) and Rashod Bateman (undisclosed) currently serving as Baltimore's top receivers and TEs Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely also on the roster, Hopkins may not be better than the fifth option in a passing game led by QB Lamar Jackson in 2025.