Hopkins caught two of three targets for 25 yards during the Ravens' 32-14 loss to the Bengals on Thursday.

With Rashod Bateman cleared to return from a two-game absence due to an ankle injury, Hopkins saw the field for just 23 of 60 offensive snaps (38.3 percent), which was ahead of Devonte Walker (17) and behind Zay Flowers (57) and Bateman (44). Hopkins has been held to two catches or less in each of the first 12 games of the regular season and has not hauled in a touchdown pass since Week 2 against the Browns. Hopkins and the Ravens host the Steelers in Week 14 on Sunday, Dec. 7, in a game that will carry major implications in the race to claim the AFC North division.