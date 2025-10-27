Hopkins caught his lone target for a 14-yard gain in Sunday's win over the Bears.

The veteran's box score does not stand out, but there was encouraging snap participation for Hopkins, who played over 20 snaps for the second straight game. The Ravens had a conservative passing game plan with Tyler Huntley at quarterback, leading to just 22 pass attempts. Hopkins made the most of his one opportunity, making a tough catch to convert a 3rd and 7 that helped set up the decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter. He finished third among Ravens receivers in snaps behind Zay Flowers (59) and Rashod Bateman (49).