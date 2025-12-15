Hopkins caught his lone target for a 32-yard gain Sunday against the Bengals.

The veteran did not get a significant bump in snaps despite Rashod Bateman (ankle) being sidelined. Still, Hopkins made his one target count with a big 32-yard catch-and-run that helped set up a Baltimore touchdown later in the drive. In all, Hopkins played just 13 snaps for the second week in a row. Hopkins and the Ravens host the Patriots on Sunday Night Football in Week 16.