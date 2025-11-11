Hopkins caught two of three targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-19 win over the Vikings.

Hopkins played just 27 percent of the Ravens' offensive snaps Sunday while continuing to operate as Baltimore's No. 3 wide receiver. The veteran has failed to catch more than two passes in a game this season and has not found the end zone since Week 2. Hopkins is not being used enough in the Ravens' offensive scheme to be trusted for fantasy relevant production. The 33-year-old will look to get more involved when the Ravens visit the Browns in Week 11.