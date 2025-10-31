Hopkins was held without a catch on one target Thursday against the Dolphins.

Though Lamar Jackson returned and the Ravens scored 28 points, Hopkins' impact was minimal. His snap count dipped back below 20 as the Ravens went with a heavy tight end rotation with Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and Charlie Kolar each playing over 25 snaps. Though Hopkins has been extremely efficient when targeted, he's not seeing steady enough opportunities to be a viable fantasy asset.