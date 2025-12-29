Hopkins was held catchless on one target Saturday against the Packers.

Baltimore had a run-heavy game plan Saturday with 53 rush attempts compared to just 20 attempts through the air. Hopkins' snap share dipped relative to recent weeks when he'd been playing roughly one-third of the snaps; he played just 25 percent of the snaps against the Packers. Hopkins hasn't scored a touchdown since Week 2 and has just one game with more than two receptions this season. Baltimore seems to have unlocked a new offensive philosophy that leans on Derrick Henry, so targets could be limited again in Week 18, whether it's Lamar Jackson or Tyler Huntley behind center.