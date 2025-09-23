Hopkins caught one of two targets for 13 yards in Monday's loss to the Lions.

The veteran's snap share remains low despite his per-target productivity. Hopkins has caught five of six targets for 112 yards and two touchdowns through three games. He logged 14 snaps Monday, which amounted to just a quarter of the Ravens' offensive plays while Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Tylan Wallace each played over 50 percent of the snaps. While Hopkins has shown he can still play at a high level so far, the low projected snap and target volume make him a difficult player to feel confident starting in redraft leagues.