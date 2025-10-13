Hopkins had two catches for 20 yards on four targets Sunday against the Rams.

Baltimore's passing game was limited under the direction of Cooper Rush and Tyler Huntley on Sunday, but an underlying detail from the game was Hopkins' playing time ticking up. Hopkins played a season-high 26 snaps, which was good for 33 percent of the plays. He also had a season-high four targets. Baltimore is on a bye in Week 7, but given that Hopkins has been excellent on a per-target basis (13.7 YPT), it would not be surprising to see his role continue on an upward trend, especially when Lamar Jackson returns.