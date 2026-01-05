Hopkins caught 22 of 39 targets for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 2025.

The veteran joined the Ravens on a one-year deal in the offseason and started the season strong. He caught touchdowns in each of his first two games and was remarkably efficient through the first six weeks of the season; Hopkins caught nine of 13 passes for 178 yards and two scores in that span. His best game the rest of the way was four catches for 41 yards. In fairness, it was a topsy-turvy year for the Ravens offense as it had to navigate a Lamar Jackson injury, but Hopkins still only managed to play 33 percent of the snaps. Hopkins, who turns 34 in June, will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.