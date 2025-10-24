Ravens' DeAndre Hopkins: Recovered from illness
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hopkins (illness) practiced without limitations Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears.
Hopkins will be available Sunday, and he could be joined by Lamar Jackson (hamstring), who is listed as questionable but appears to be tracking toward returning after putting in a full practice Friday. Hopkins began his Ravens tenure with a two-game touchdown streak but hasn't recorded more than two receptions in a game this season.
