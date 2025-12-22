Hopkins recorded four receptions on five targets for 41 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Patriots.

Hopkins has made a limited impact this season, though he emerged in the second half of Sunday's loss with Tyler Huntley under center. The duo connected on gains of nine, 16 and eight yards, resulting in Hopkins' highest yardage total since Week 5. Even if Huntley remains under center in Week 17 with Lamar Jackson nursing a back injury, Hopkins is likely to return to a minimal role in the Baltimore offense.