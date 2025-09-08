Hopkins caught both of his targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

The veteran impressed in his Baltimore debut, snatching a Lamar Jackson pass out of the air with one hand for his first reception and touchdown as a Raven. He only saw one target after that, though, and played a grand total of 18 snaps, which ranked third among Baltimore wideouts. The Ravens only had 19 dropbacks on a night where they scored 40 points, so there simply weren't a ton of opportunities to go around for anyone other than Zay Flowers, who was targeted nine times. Baltimore tends to be a run-heavy offense that uses two receiver sets more often than not, so there may be a cap on Hopkins' playing time projection and target share.