Hopkins (knee) didn't practice Monday, Brian Wacker of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Coach John Harbaugh revealed after Monday's practice that Hopkins is still dealing with a knee injury, per Wacker. Hopkins may continue to have his practice participation impacted by the injury, which also caused him to miss some practice time in July, but there's been no indication that the veteran wide receiver's availability for the regular-season opener against the Bills on Sept. 7 is in any danger.