Ravens' DeAndrew White: Lands in Baltimore
The Ravens signed White on Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of The Charlotte Observer reports.
White offers the Ravens potential receiver depth and skills in the return game. He had four catches for 51 yards across 10 games with the Panthers in 2019.
