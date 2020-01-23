Ravens' De'Anthony Thomas: Minimal impact with new club
Thomas, who signed with Baltimore on Nov. 5, played almost exclusively on special teams with his new club. He had no targets on three offensive snaps but racked up 166 kick return yards and 93 punt return yards over eight games.
Thomas was signed to bring a spark to the Ravens anemic return game but failed to provide one for the most part. His longest kick return went just 31 yards and his longest punt return went just 20. The 27-year-old is due to hit free agency in March, and his lack of production as a returner makes him unlikely to remain in Baltimore come kickoff for the 2020 season.
