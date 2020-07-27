The Ravens placed Thomas on the reserve list Monday after he voluntarily opted out of the 2020 season.

According to Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun, Thomas will receive a $150,000 salary advance while his contract tolls over to 2021, so he'll remain under club control despite opting out of the upcoming season. The 27-year-old had been slated to compete for a depth role in the Ravens' receiving corps, but he likely would have made his biggest impact on special teams as a kick and punt returner. Now that Thomas is stepping away for at least the 2020 season, rookie sixth-round pick James Proche profiles as the Ravens' top candidate for return duties.