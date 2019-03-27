Ravens' De'Lance Turner: Could provide big-play threat
Coach John Harbaugh mentioned Turner when discussing the Ravens' desire to add a big-play threat in the backfield, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports. "I like the idea of adding a shifty, third-down, home-run-type hitter guy," Harbaugh said. "We might have him already. We had a pretty good rookie last year (Turner) who got hurt early in the season."
Turner caught on with Baltimore as an undrafted rookie in 2018, spending one week on the practice squad and four on the active roster before a hamstring injury allowed the team to stash him on injured reserve. His 214-pound frame and 4.53 40 time don't exactly support Harbaugh's assessment, but Turner did have a 65-yard touchdown run during the final week of the preseason. He'll enter the offseason program fourth or fifth on the depth chart at running back, with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon occupying the top three spots.
