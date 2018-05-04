Ravens' De'Lance Turner: Given chance with Baltimore

Turner has signed a contract with the Ravens.

Turner went undrafted out of Alcorn State this offseason after setting the school's single-season rushing record (1,357 yards) in 2017 -- which ranked second among all rushers in the FCS. He joins Mark Thompson (Florida) and Gus Edwards (Rutgers) as undrafted running backs who will likely be competing for a single roster spot with the Ravens, assuming the team carries a fourth runner behind Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon (knee).