Ravens' De'Lance Turner: Given chance with Baltimore
Turner has signed a contract with the Ravens.
Turner went undrafted out of Alcorn State this offseason after setting the school's single-season rushing record (1,357 yards) in 2017 -- which ranked second among all rushers in the FCS. He joins Mark Thompson (Florida) and Gus Edwards (Rutgers) as undrafted running backs who will likely be competing for a single roster spot with the Ravens, assuming the team carries a fourth runner behind Alex Collins, Javorius Allen and Kenneth Dixon (knee).
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...