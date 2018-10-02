Ravens' De'Lance Turner: Sees first career carry
Turner had one carry for four yards and added a 10-yard reception Sunday against Pittsburgh.
The undrafted rookie saw the first offensive touches of his career Sunday. Turner saw his lone carry in the third quarter when the game still hung in the balance and followed it up with a reception midway through the fourth quarter. Still, he's an emergency third option out of the backfield behind Alex Collins and Javorius Allen. Barring injury to either of those two, Turner figures to have a very minor role in the Baltimore offense moving forward.
