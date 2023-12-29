Phillips (shoulder) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
Phillips popped up on the Ravens' injury report as a non-participant in Thursday's practice, and his chances to play Sunday seem to be getting slimmer after recording another DNP on Friday. The 27-year-old linebacker has played almost strictly on special teams this season (335 of 364 total snaps), recording nine total tackles.
