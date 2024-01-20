Phillips (shoulder) will not play in Saturday's tilt against the Texans.
Phillips injured his shoulder in the Ravens' regular-season finale versus the Steelers. It is severe enough to keep him sidelined two weeks later in the divisional-round game versus Houston. His absence is not expected to have an impact on the Ravens' defense, as he was primarily a depth option at linebacker.
