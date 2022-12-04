Phillips (quadriceps) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Phillips failed to practice all week leading up to Sunday's contest versus Denver due to an apparent quadriceps issue, and he'll now miss his first game of the 2022-23 campaign as a result. His absence shouldn't alter Baltimore's defensive game plan given that the 26-year-old has strictly operated as a special-teams contributor this season.
