Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled inactive ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus Kansas City.

Phillips is dealing with a shoulder issue, and he was deemed doubtful to play on Friday's final injury report. The reserve linebacker will now officially miss his second playoff game in a row while tending to this injury. Phillips' absence will leave Baltimore without one of its core special-teamers, as the 27-year-old logged 24 tackles while playing primarily on special teams across 17 appearances this season.