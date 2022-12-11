Phillips (quadriceps) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Phillips is now slated to return to game action this weekend, after he had missed Baltimore's Week 13 matchup versus Denver as a result of a quadriceps issue. He'll likely slot back into his usual role as a special-teams contributor.
