Baltimore is expected to re-sign Phillips to a one-year deal Sunday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
The undrafted linebacker out of Illinois was a special-teams ace for the Ravens in 2022, posting five tackles (three solo) across 16 appearances. He saw only one snap on defense last year.
