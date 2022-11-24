Robinson (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Robinson practiced fully Wednesday, so his Thursday addition to the Ravens' Week 12 injury report is notable, especially on the heels of a nine-catch, 128-yard effort in this past Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Friday's final practice/injury report will add further context with regard to Robinson's chances of suiting up this weekend versus the Jaguars, but if he's out or limited, added wideout snaps would be available for James Proche and Tylan Wallace.
