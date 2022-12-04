Robinson secured seven of eight targets for 41 yards in the Ravens' 10-9 win over the Broncos on Sunday.

Robinson led the Ravens in receptions and targets on the afternoon while checking in second only to Mark Andrews in receiving yardage. The journeyman wideout has worked well with both Tyler Huntley and Lamar Jackson (knee) as his quarterbacks, as he now has efforts of six, seven and nine catches within his last five games. He'll aim to continue his productive ways with whoever is under center in a Week 14 road divisional clash against the Steelers.