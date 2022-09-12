Robinson caught two of four targets for 19 yards Sunday against the Jets.

The recently acquired Robinson had a solid role in his regular-season debut for the Ravens with four targets, which tied for third on the team. He played 23 of a possible 51 snaps and functioned as the No.3 receiver behind Rashod Bateman and Devin Duvernay. His target per snap rate is somewhat encouraging but he will need to start converting those opportunities into more production before he can be considered to be back on the fantasy radar.