Robinson caught two of three targets for 49 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-17 wild-card round loss to the Bengals.

Robinson got behind the Cincinnati defense for a game-tying, 41-yard touchdown in the third quarter. After coming eight yards short of his career high with 458 in the regular season, Robinson added just his second touchdown in 14 career playoff games. The former Chiefs wide receiver will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.