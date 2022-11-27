Robinson (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Panthers.
Despite being listed as questionable heading into Sunday, Robinson erased most of the concern about his health by practicing in a full capacity Friday. He shouldn't face any restrictions this week while he likely serves as a starting receiver alongside Devin Duvernay (hamstring), who is also available to play after being listed as questionable. Robinson will be looking to build on his season-best performance Week 11, when he recorded nine receptions for 128 yards in a win over the Panthers.
