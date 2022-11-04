Robinson was limited at Friday's practice due to a groin issue, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Robinson made a sudden appearance on the Ravens' Week 9 injury report after avoiding it entirely Thursday. With Rashod Bateman set to miss the rest of the regular season due to a Lisfranc injury in his left foot, the team's wide receiver depth already was being tested, and Robinson's health concern throws another wrench into post-Bateman plans for the group. Robinson will have one more chance to practice Saturday before the Ravens potentially hand him a designation for Monday's game at New Orleans. Currently, Devin Duvernay, James Proche and Tylan Wallace are the healthy wideouts on Baltimore's active roster, while DeSean Jackson, Andy Isabella and Binjimen Victor reside on the practice squad.
