Robinson recorded five receptions on six targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 16-14 win over the Steelers.

The Ravens had minimal production through the air, as they were led by third-string quarterback Anthony Brown for much of the second half. Even so, Robinson led the team in receptions and yards, with his performance highlighted by a 23-yard catch midway through the first quarter. The rushing attack will remain the focal point of Baltimore's offense moving forward, but Robinson has five or more receptions in four of his last six games.