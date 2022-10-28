Robinson brought in six of eight targets for 64 yards in the Ravens' 27-22 win over the Buccaneers on Thursday night.

The veteran saw an expanded role with Rashod Bateman exiting early with an aggravation of his foot injury and Mark Andrews also seeing his night cut short with a shoulder issue. Robinson ended the night tied with Isaiah Likely for the team lead in receptions and paced the team in targets, and he could enjoy additional opportunity again in a Week 9 road matchup versus the Saints on Monday night, Nov. 7 if Bateman in particular remains sidelined.