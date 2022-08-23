Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said Tuesday that he expects Robinson to play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Commanders, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Robinson recently signed with the Ravens and will likely make his team debut Saturday. The 2016 fourth-round pick was recently cut by Las Vegas, but he'll have a better chance of securing a spot in Baltimore's receiving corps that lacks established options behind 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman.