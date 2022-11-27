Robinson (hip) is expected to suit up for Sunday's contest against Jacksonville, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Robinson practiced in full Friday, so it would be something of a surprise to see him not listed as active ahead of Sunday's 1:00 p.m. kickoff time. Devin Duvernay (hamstring) is also expected to suit up versus the Jaguars, while Mark Andrews has fully escaped the injury report. Aside from tight end Isaiah Likely (ankle), Lamar Jackson looks set to have his full assortment of pass-catchers available Week 12.