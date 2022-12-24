Robinson turned his only target into a six-yard touchdown in Saturday's 17-9 win over the Falcons.

Tyler Huntley completed only nine passes on the day as the Ravens leaned heavily on their ground game, and his only TD pass went to Robinson in the second quarter. It's the wideout's first touchdown since Week 2, and the first touchdown by any Baltimore wideout since Week 3. With the team having locked up a playoff spot Saturday, there may be no rush to get Lamar Jackson (knee) back into the lineup -- limiting the ceiling of Robinson and every Ravens pass-catcher in Week 17 against the Steelers.