Robinson played 22 of the Ravens' 59 offensive snaps in Sunday's 37-26 win over the Patriots and failed to haul in his lone target.

Though he served as Baltimore's No. 3 receiver Sunday, Robinson was on the field for just 37 percent of the offensive plays. He continues to be hurt by the Ravens making frequent use of two-tight-end sets featuring standout Mark Andrews and rookie Isaiah Likely, the latter of whom has seen comparable snap shares to Robinson through each of the first three weeks. Expect the trend to continue moving forward, therefore making it difficult to extract much fantasy value from Robinson.