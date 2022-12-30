Robinson (rest/groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Steelers.
Robinson got the day off Thursday but returned to full practice participation Thursday. The wide receiver will suit up against the rival Steelers on SNF for a Ravens offense that will once again be led by Tyler Huntley under center with Lamar Jackson (knee) unavailable.
