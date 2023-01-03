Robinson caught one pass for nine yards on three targets Sunday against the Steelers.

Robinson's usage has dropped off in recent weeks with two catches for 15 yards and a score on four targets over his last two games. He was previously trending upwards with at least five receptions in back-to-back games. Baltimore's passing game has sputtered in Lamar Jackson's absence with an average of 117.8 passing yards in Tyler Huntley's starts. The Ravens travel to Cincinnati for the regular season finale in Week 18.