Robinson had two catches on three targets for 10 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bills.

The veteran played a season-high 37 snaps due in large part to Rashod Bateman suffering a foot injury in the second half of the game. Robinson did not see his role in the passing game increase despite the elevated snap volume. Pending Bateman's status going into Week 5, Robinson could be primed for a strong snap share against the Bengals but it's dubious to expect that to convert into a major boost in fantasy output.