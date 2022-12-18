Robinson recorded six receptions on six targets for 29 yards in Saturday's 13-3 loss to Cleveland.

Robinson continued to have an extensive role in the Baltimore offense, finishing second to only Mark Andrews in targets. While volume was on his side, Robinson failed to make a significant impact on the game with his longest gain of the day going for only 14 yards. He should benefit from the return of Lamar Jackson (knee), as Robinson has established himself as the top wide receiver for the Ravens in recent weeks by tallying at least six targets in four of his last six contests.