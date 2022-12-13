Robinson was listed as a non-participant at Tuesday's walk-through practice due to an illness.
As long as Robinson is able to get back on the practice field in some fashion Wednesday and/or Thursday, he'll likely be ready to play Saturday in Cleveland. After providing little production over the first half of the season, Robinson has emerged as a reliable member of the Ravens' receiving corps in recent weeks. Over the team's last six games, Robinson has recorded 29 receptions for 314 yards and no touchdowns on 39 targets.
