Robinson caught one of two targets for eight yards during Sunday's 19-17 win against the Bengals.

With Rashod Bateman (foot) sidelined, Robinson saw a season-high 46 offensive snaps, but his production remained the same as Baltimore's offense struggled to be dynamic. It was a similar story during Week 5, when Bateman left the team's loss to the Bills early. However, Baltimore's passing attack will look to take advantage of a depleted Giants' secondary in Week 6, so Robinson could be in store for a breakout game if Bateman remains sidelined.