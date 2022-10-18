Robinson had three catches for 27 yards on five targets Sunday against the Giants.

The veteran played a season-high 78 percent of the offensive snaps Sunday and posted season-highs in the box score as well. Robinson's playing time has ticked up in recent weeks due to Rashod Bateman's absence. Prior to Bateman's injury, Robinson was playing just over 40 percent of Baltimore's offensive snaps, so a role decrease could be in the offing if Bateman returns Week 7 against the Bengals.